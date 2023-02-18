C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Purchases 83 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £127.82 ($155.16).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Patrick McMahon acquired 76 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £126.92 ($154.07).

On Thursday, December 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 70 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £123.20 ($149.55).

C&C Group Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:CCR opened at £148.80 ($180.63) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 505.73. The stock has a market cap of £58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. C&C Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 141.25 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.80 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About C&C Group

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th.

(Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Featured Stories

