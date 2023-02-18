Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) PT at GBX 2,957

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,957 ($35.89).

BNZL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($35.63) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Price Performance

LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,066 ($37.22) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,932.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,922.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,288.06. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,542 ($30.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.44).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.