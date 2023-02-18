Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CGAU. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.82. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 320,529 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,381 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 113,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

