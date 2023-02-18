Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($8.40) Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBPGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.40) for the year. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.31) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

