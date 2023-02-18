Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($8.40) Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.40) for the year. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.31) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.