FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Cut by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

