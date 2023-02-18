FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

SAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.25 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $252,328,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,993 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $34,885,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $32,134,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

