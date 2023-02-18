FY2022 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lifted by National Bank Financial

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

SSRM stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.79. SSR Mining has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 269,095 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

