Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

