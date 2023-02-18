Extra Space Storage Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXR. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $158.99 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average is $169.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,803,000 after purchasing an additional 107,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,823,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

