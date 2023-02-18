FY2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.
New Gold Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.
About New Gold
New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Gold (NGD)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.