FY2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NGD opened at $0.94 on Thursday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $638.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

