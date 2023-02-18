FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.8 %

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

NYSE FNV opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

