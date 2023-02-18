Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Procaps Group S.A.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Procaps Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Procaps Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

NASDAQ PROC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Procaps Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

