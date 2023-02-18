Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Procaps Group S.A.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Procaps Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Procaps Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.
Procaps Group Stock Down 9.6 %
NASDAQ PROC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
Procaps Group Company Profile
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
