Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. CIBC lowered Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

TSE EQX opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.95. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.23 and a twelve month high of C$11.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

