AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 1,357,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,451,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,142,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,223,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,941,915.55. Insiders sold a total of 3,204,525 shares of company stock worth $40,407,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company's stock.

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.81.

The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

