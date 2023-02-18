Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 4.3% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $284.74 and last traded at $284.52. Approximately 687,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,393,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.79.

The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 40.20% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.74.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.11.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

