Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $503.00 to $570.00. The stock traded as high as $531.99 and last traded at $531.57, with a volume of 244266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $526.56.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.48 and its 200-day moving average is $442.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

