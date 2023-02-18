Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d+ rating to a c rating. Approximately 7,931,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 6,544,064 shares.The stock last traded at $143.35 and had previously closed at $137.01.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,850 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,564. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $121,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

