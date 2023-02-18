Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Down 7.2% After Analyst Downgrade

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.34. 1,476,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,773,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

SKIN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $21,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after buying an additional 1,395,408 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after buying an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,160,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,730,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Stock Down 6.2 %

About Beauty Health

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.