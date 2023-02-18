RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.41, but opened at $41.04. RingCentral shares last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 3,235,206 shares changing hands.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,783 shares of company stock worth $2,338,384. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in RingCentral by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in RingCentral by 90.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after buying an additional 1,182,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,316,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RingCentral by 46.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

