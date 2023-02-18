Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. 7,502,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,932,571 shares.The stock last traded at $76.88 and had previously closed at $66.05.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America cut their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

About Twilio

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

