Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $88.72, but opened at $80.92. Datadog shares last traded at $87.45, with a volume of 4,803,543 shares.

Specifically, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $720,851.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,238,583.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $162.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.14.

Datadog Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,599.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Datadog by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

