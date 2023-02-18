Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $17.00. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 3,746,997 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of research analysts have commented on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

