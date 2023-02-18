Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.89. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 4,324,441 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.
Several research analysts have commented on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78.
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
