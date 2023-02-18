International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Up 7.7% in January

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

International Game Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

International Game Technology Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.87.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

