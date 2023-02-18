Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $29.29, but opened at $27.84. Confluent shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 901,272 shares trading hands.
Specifically, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,066 shares of company stock worth $37,883,869 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
Confluent Stock Down 5.2 %
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
