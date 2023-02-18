Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $20.27. Upstart shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 2,918,639 shares.

Specifically, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,593 shares of company stock worth $653,557 in the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Upstart Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Upstart by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

