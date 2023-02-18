Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 104.80 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 103.03 ($1.25), with a volume of 5868784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.56 ($1.20).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Centrica’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 118 ($1.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 132 ($1.60).
Centrica Stock Up 0.8 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037.42 ($2,473.20). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,591 shares of company stock valued at $640,235. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
