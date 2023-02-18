Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $54.00. Approximately 518,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 695,579 shares.The stock last traded at $46.67 and had previously closed at $46.66.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZG. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,733 shares of company stock worth $3,011,010. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

