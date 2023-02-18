Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of CPAC opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

