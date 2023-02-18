Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $72.40, but opened at $69.06. Cloudflare shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 1,703,602 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

