QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $136.00. The stock traded as high as $91.35 and last traded at $90.25. 271,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 520,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.23.

QDEL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 494,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 194,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

About QuidelOrtho

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

