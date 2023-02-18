QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $10.39. QuantumScape shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 4,339,327 shares.

Specifically, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,100,122.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,478,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,843 shares of company stock worth $2,595,516. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 5.36.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QuantumScape by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

