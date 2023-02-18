Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $96.87, but opened at $99.93. Amedisys shares last traded at $97.47, with a volume of 151,193 shares.

The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

