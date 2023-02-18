Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $13.20. Dun & Bradstreet shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 473,196 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

