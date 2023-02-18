Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $14.81. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coursera shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 537,096 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Coursera by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,106,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,203,000 after buying an additional 176,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in Coursera by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after buying an additional 3,134,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

