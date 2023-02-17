General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GM opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.