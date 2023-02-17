Sigma Planning Corp Sells 32,755 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,755 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

