11,143 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,143 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 45,756 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

