Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $227.26 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

