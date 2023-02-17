Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,165 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.43% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $55,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $314.94 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.26 and its 200 day moving average is $284.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.60.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

