Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

NYSE:GD opened at $231.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.76. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

