Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,497 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 393,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 286,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 52,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 89,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.