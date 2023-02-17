ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 52.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 569,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $58,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 55.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

COP opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.30. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

