Intech Investment Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,432 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of F5 worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,864 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $189,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $8,102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $2,419,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $4,512,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,204 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $146.80 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average of $150.60.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

