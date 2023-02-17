Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $281.22 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

