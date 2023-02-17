Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,644 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

