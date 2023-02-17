Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,693 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.33% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $59,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,525,000 after purchasing an additional 124,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 945,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after purchasing an additional 139,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

