RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after purchasing an additional 668,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.