RFG Advisory LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Price Performance

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

