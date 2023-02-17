Credit Suisse AG Has $58.86 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,962 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $58,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Stories

